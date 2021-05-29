Today we reach the letter E in our trip through the alphabet. And our camera club members have been as creative as they usually are taking pictures to fit the theme. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

 

Eyes: Picture: Rhiannon Ferguson

Entry: On the Severn Bridge. Picture: David Barnes

Escape: Taken on the Blorenge. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Estuary: Newport Wetlands. Picture: Helen Baxter

Eating: Picture Nicky Deacon

Ewe: And lambs. Picture: Linda Stemp

Equine: Picture: Sue Manning

Ebbw: Weir at Bassaleg. Picture: Roger Fuller

Entwined: Picture: Francesca Bowen

Eerie: Dolls head at Blaencuffin canyon. Picture: Nina Salt