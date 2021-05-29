Today we reach the letter E in our trip through the alphabet. And our camera club members have been as creative as they usually are taking pictures to fit the theme. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Eyes: Picture: Rhiannon Ferguson
Entry: On the Severn Bridge. Picture: David Barnes
Escape: Taken on the Blorenge. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Estuary: Newport Wetlands. Picture: Helen Baxter
Eating: Picture Nicky Deacon
Ewe: And lambs. Picture: Linda Stemp
Equine: Picture: Sue Manning
Ebbw: Weir at Bassaleg. Picture: Roger Fuller
Entwined: Picture: Francesca Bowen
Eerie: Dolls head at Blaencuffin canyon. Picture: Nina Salt