A MAN from Newport has been fined and given three points on his licence for speeding.

Paul Howard Hooper, of Brynglas Drive, Newport, was caught by a speed camera driving a Hyundai at 39mph on Newport Road at the junction with Rover Way - above the 30mph speed limit.

The case was heard at Cardiff Magistrates Court, where Hooper, 60, did not appear, and the charge was proven under the Single Justice Procedure.

Hooper was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, and £90 costs. Three points were also placed on his driving licence.