TRANSPORT for Wales' on-demand Fflecsi bus service is expanding into Blaenau Gwent.

From Monday, June 14, Stagecoach services E2 and E4 will be replaced with the new flexible bus service.

Through the Fflecsi service travellers book trips on an app, over the phone or online, meaning it is available when it is needed.

Transport for Wales chief executive James Price said: “Fflecsi is a very exciting trial for us as we continue to transform public transport in Wales. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had a direct impact on public transport and as we move forward the safety of our colleagues and customers continues to be our top priority.

"This offers us the opportunity to look at a new way of operating public transport, and we are now running Fflecsi pilots throughout Wales and it’s great to see it expanded to Blaenau Gwent.”

The managed booking system means that fflecsi bus passengers are guaranteed a seat, which helps with physical distancing measures.

Cllr Dai Davies, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council deputy leader: "We’re delighted to be working with Transport for Wales on the new Fflecsi service here in Blaenau Gwent. As we emerge from Covid-19 restrictions and see an increased demand for public transport, Fflecsi will offer peace of mind for passengers. The buses are brand new and the service will allow residents to get out and about, with direct links to Rassau Industrial Estate, the local shops and Aneurin Bevan Hospital, in a more convenient way."

Nigel Winter, managing director, Stagecoach in South Wales said, "demand responsive transport has the potential to quickly launch new, technology-driven public transport solutions where the need is greatest, and to complement our existing bus services across Blaenau Gwent.

"The Fflecsi service has demonstrated how demand responsive transport can play a vital part in transforming public transport in other parts of Wales including the Fflecsi 152 service in the Rhondda Valleys, and we are delighted to be playing a part in delivering this innovative new service for Transport for Wales and Blaenau Gwent Council. We are looking forward to starting this new flexible service and learning from the customer and operational feedback."

As well as the two new buses there will be significant investment in the technology and bus stop infrastructure to ensure passengers can access real time information at key locations.

The Fflecsi buses will be operating in two zones and will enable residents to get to work on time for a 6am shift at Rassau Ind Estate and reach Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan – neither of which are currently served by public transport. It will also connect to the last train arriving at Ebbw Vale railway station. There will also be a connection to strategic bus route X4 for links to Nevill Hall Hospital, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil & Abergavenny.