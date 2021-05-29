PRINCIPALITY Building Society has partnered with the Woodland Trust to offset two years’ worth of its carbon emissions generated through energy and travel use.

The partnership will see Wales’ largest building society lock up 750 tonnes of carbon dioxide in UK woodland as part of the Trust’s Woodland Carbon Programme.

Pip Borrill, head of partnerships at the Woodland Trust said: “We’re delighted to be supported by Principality Building Society. By investing in our Woodland Carbon scheme Principality are demonstrating their commitment to the environment by helping us establish and care for woodland. It’s a win-win for wildlife and the Welsh landscape.”

The carbon will be stored as 3,000 trees that have already been planted in UK woodlands and will continue to grow, offsetting Principality’s carbon footprint for energy and corporate travel during 2018 and 2019.

The society has already taken steps to cementing its commitment to becoming an environmentally friendly business this year, with its commercial arm having recently launched a £20 million Green Development Fund for housing developers who are looking to build greener homes.

Vicky Wales, chief customer officer at Principality Building Society said, "We believe it's important for us to be a sustainable society and considerate of our environment. Our members and colleagues tell us they think this too. Reducing energy consumption as a purpose-led organisation is just one of the ways we can help the environments of the communities that we serve.

"We’re currently reviewing a variety of areas that will help us become more environmentally friendly for future generations. Principality is proud to be partnering with the Woodland Trust, to support the woodland carbon programme, and hope this is the start of a great relationship.”