TAKE a look inside this former village post office which sold for almost twice its guide price at auction.

The three-bed home in Little Mill, Monmouthshire, went under the hammer this month.

Sold at Auction House South Wales, the home had a guide price of £100,000.

Describing the home, the agents said: "Semi detached, three bedroom, two-storey house located in the village of Little Mill which is approximately four miles from the market town of Usk via the A472.

"The property is situated on a generous corner plot with rear access to a garage.

"The property certainly lends itself to being extended and redeveloped subject to the necessary planning permissions.

"There is also excellent access to Cwmbran, Newport and the M4 via the A4042.

"In years gone by the house was the old village post office and still has the original shop area to the front of the house."

You enter the property on the ground floor which includes the former post office shop, hallway, lounge and kitchen.

The second floor is home to three bedrooms.

While there are spacious gardens to the side and rear of the property with a garage located at the rear.

During the two day auction, 79 bids were placed on the property, before it eventually sold for £172,000, £72,000 above the original guide price.

Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.

Each property is offered subject to a reserve (a figure below which the auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the guide range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure guide.