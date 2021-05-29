A NEW artistic space has opened in the centre of Newport, offering artists and creators a free space to co-exist, host events and share practice and skills.

The space, called Unit 9, is curated by Tin Shed Theatre Co and is supported by Friars Walk.

The launch of Unit 9 follows a successful collaboration back in December when the theatre group recreated the Newport Clock within the shopping centre and shared joyful interactive installations called ‘Happenus’.

George Harris, artistic director at Tin Shed Theatre Co explains: "The artistic community is facing huge challenges at the moment, and we wanted to create a welcoming space in which we can encourage local collaborations and celebrate the incredible talent in our local area.

"Being based in the heart of the city centre, Unit 9 is really accessible, and we want to encourage local artists to get in touch and get involved."

The unit has been set up over the last few weeks, and has already been used by freelance dance performer Krystal Dawn Campbell, who now uses the space to choreograph dances and run one to one training sessions – she has even filmed a music video in the unit.

Several exhibitions have also been planned by local artists, such as the SAND exhibition by Peter Britton, which is running from June 5 to June 17.

Mr Britton is a senior fellow of the higher education academy and course leader on the Photography Degree at Coleg Gwent, and his photography exhibition focusses on the Newton and Merthyr Mawr sand dunes.

You can find out what’s coming up by visiting the Tin Shed Theatre website at www.tinshedtheatrecompany.com/unit-9

Simon Pullen, centre director at Friars Walk commented: "Newport forms a real hub for a wide range of talented creatives, and we’re delighted to be working with Tin Shed Theatre to help support the artistic community.

"Now more than ever we need to work together to promote local talent and help support their journey out of lockdown."