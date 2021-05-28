ASSAULTS on workers providing a service to the public such as shop staff, security guards and traffic wardens could attract tougher sentences in England and Wales under new guidelines.

Deliberate spitting and causing fear of disease transmission will also be taken as aggravating factors by judges and magistrates sentencing assault cases from July.

The Sentencing Council published new guidelines on Thursday covering various offences including common assault, ABH, GBH, and attempted murder.

During the pandemic there was a rise in the number of assaults on emergency services workers involving deliberate coughing or spitting with the threat of Covid-19 infection.

Shop workers also suffered more violence and abuse, with 455 incidents every day in the year to March 2020, a seven per cent jump on the previous year.

The British Retail Consortium said the situation had worsened further during the pandemic.

The guidelines will give judges and magistrates specific guidance on sentencing assaults on emergency services workers for the first time.

The new advice includes factors classed as "high culpability", such as the "intention to cause fear of serious harm, including disease transmission" in common assault cases, as well as intentional coughing or spitting in both common assault and ABH offences.

As well as emergency services workers, it specifically mentions "those working in the public sector or providing a service to the public", including people such as shop workers, security staff and traffic wardens, and those who come to help an emergency worker.

Strangulation or asphyxiation will be taken as an aggravating factor for all assault offences except attempted murder, as will cases where the victim was "obviously vulnerable due to age, personal characteristics or circumstances".

This will include lone shop workers and those with limited ability to escape an attack, such as taxi drivers.

The guidelines for attempted murder have also been revised, with the new maximum sentence rising by five years to 40 years.

Sentencing Council member Her Honour Judge Rosa Dean said: "Assault is a traumatic offence and can cause great distress to the victim both physically and psychologically, and it is important that sentences reflect the harm and upset that can be caused to many people - both ordinary members of the public, and professionals doing their work.

"These guidelines provide updated guidance for sentencing a range of assault offences from common assault to attempted murder, and include guidance for sentencing offences involving assaults on emergency workers.

"The guidelines will ensure appropriate and proportionate sentences are imposed for these offences that fully recognise the level of harm caused to the victim."