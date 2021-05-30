NEWPORT and the surrounding areas has been named as one of the five best places in Wales to "staycation".

The area was rated below Gwynedd, Pembrokeshire, Anglesey and Wrexham, in a list from HolidayCottages.co.uk.

They based their list on the places in Wales with the best air pollution rates.

Shannon Keary, digital PR manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, says: “Air pollution and a greener environment continues to be a huge talking point for many people in the UK and in this campaign, we wanted to reveal where has the best air pollution.

"It’s really promising to see that so many Welsh towns, cities and villages have such clean air. It’s especially great to see that an incredible 60 per cent of Wales has low air pollution rankings that are within the WHO (World Health Organisation) target, with a further 30 per cent qualified as ‘good’.

“We have also created an interactive tool that allows people to find out the areas in their region with the cleanest air in an easily digestible format and then they can compare it with that of their friends and family across Wales and the UK.”

You can view the tool here.

Gwynedd has the honour of being named the region with the cleanest air in Wales, with an average ranking of 6.1µg. This may not come as a surprise, as Gwynedd is home to the popular Snowdonia National Park, with natural wonders Mount Snowdon, Llyn Tegid, and Cadair Idris all found in this Welsh county.

Popular tourist destinations of Pembrokeshire and Anglesey come in second and third place, with an average air quality rating of 6.4µg in beautiful Pembrokeshire, and 7.3µg in the peaceful island of Anglesey.

The top five is completed by market town Wrexham (8µg) and the city of Newport, with an average air pollution rating of 9.7µg.

From this top five, it’s important to note that each area successfully meets the WHO target of having an air pollution rating of less than 10µg.

These are some of HolidayCottages.co.uk's top picks for accommodation around Newport.

Ton Barn - The Cottage, Usk

A traditional stone barn with countryside views that’s within walking distance of the village of Llangybi, the property is described as a perfect retreat for couples and small families that want to enjoy the outdoors.

The barn, which sleeps four, enjoys a terrace to the rear where you can relax and enjoy the open grounds with views across the countryside.

Dogs are charged at £20 each per full or part week.

Llansor Mill, Caerleon

The characterful accommodation is arranged over three floors, with three bedrooms which sleep six people.

Heading outside you have a garden area with seating along with 25 acres to explore.

Dogs are charged at £20 each per full or part week.

Pencarreg House, Usk

This stunning detached residence sleeps nine people in five bedrooms, and allows two dogs.

The outside of the property has acres of space, hot tub (available all year), private gardens, patio and ponds and there is ample private parking for four cars accessed through the gated driveway.

From May 1 until August 31 there is a gated heated swimming pool available for private use.

Dogs are charged at £20 each per full or part week.

Roundhouse Farm - Mary, Nantyglo

This Grade II-listed cottage set within the former Nantyglo Ironworks complex.

The one-bedroom property, which sleeps two, is a great base for exploring the Brecon Beacons.

To the front of the cottage, there is a small terrace where you can enjoy the morning sun. There is also a communal area with a fire pit within the grounds. There is on-site parking and storage for bikes and canoes.