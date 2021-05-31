ALUN Davies, who was re-elected as Labour's MS for Blaenau Gwent earlier this month, has said he is optimistic about the future of the area, and has promised to fight for investment.

Mr Davies, who was first elected for the consistency in 2011 and was re-elected in 2016 and earlier this month, said what his area needs above all is long-term sustainable jobs - jobs which last for decades, not two or three years.

Speaking to the Argus he said: “I am a fighter, which is what Blaenau Gwent needs.

"Blaenau Gwent needs someone who can understand what the county needs both long-term and short-term.

"I understand the importance of the place itself.

"Blaenau Gwent has gone through some changes. Changes which have not always for the constituency's benefit.

“I am going to fight for investment. Investments in public services, jobs, the fabric of Blaenau Gwent. What I mean by this is I know what the borough needs. Authenticity for the borough.

Mr Davies, who was born and raised in Tredegar, said he believes the trend of people moving away from the areas they grew up in to find work is beginning to reverse - and growing opportunities in areas like Blaenau Gwent is key to this.

“We're buying online now," he said. "An example of this is Amazon. When we go to buy something, we usually check if it's on Amazon.

“We need to re-invent a new future. One where the heart of it is growth. Local stores, retail and employee's futures matter.

“The scale of the problem that we are dealing with is so big. It is because the problem in our area is so big, that perhaps not everyone has seen the benefits.

“Future trends are now that young people do not need to move to the big cities for the best jobs. For the first time in many decades, people are not needing to move. They can go to university where they live, study online or even when they do move away for university they can come back to where they are from as there are options to work from home and more opportunities in different areas.”

And he added that Blaenau Gwent's links to further afield - not least via the A465 Heads of the Valleys road - proved invaluable in helping people find work and expand their opportunities.

“Cardiff Bay are listening to us," he said. "It is important that they do. Place is important. Home is important. Bringing up our children in a place that we love is important.

“What Gwent does not need is to have someone thousands of miles away stating what the borough needs. I see green shoots for Gwent and politics in Wales. A positive future there are opportunities for the borough more than there ever has been previously.

“Westminster has been a disaster for Wales and Blaenau Gwent. The Tories have been letting us down. Through Labour Wales in the Senedd I have seen a great improvement in the Gwent area.”