A NUMBER of people from Crosskeys, Cwmcarn, Abercarn and Wattsville have been convicted for offences in or outside of their area since the start of 2021.

Here is a list of those who have been in court recently and also those who have been in court for offences in the areas.

Derek Phillips, 70, of Waunfawr Terrace, Crosskeys was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs after pleading guilty to causing damage to another vehicle and failing to stop. His licence was endorsed with five points.

It happened on June 25 on Bright Street in Crosskeys.

William Levi John, 29, of Medart Street, Crosskeys, was fined £120, ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after pleading guilty to drug driving. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

It happened on October 5 when he was caught driving on Commercial Street with more than the specified limit of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

Tressa Nicole Williams, 49, of The Solar Strand Hotel, High Street, Crosskeys, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs for damaging property.

It happened on August 28 when she damaged a police van belonging to Gwent Police. She pleaded guilty on January 18.

Matas Jurevicius, 21, of Old School Court, Crosskeys, was fined £288 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 for drug driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

It happened on August 8 on Lower Ochyrwth, Risca, when he was found to have more than the specified limit of Benzoylecgonine and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine in his blood. He pleaded guilty on February 16.

Allen Bowden, 47, of Risca Road, Crosskeys was given two 12-week prison sentences, to run concurrently, after pleading guilty to theft from a motor vehicle and stealing two bank cards and attempted theft from another motor vehicle. The sentences were suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Both happened on May 6 in Ebbw Street and Clarence Place, Risca.

Macauley O’Sullivan, 20, no fixed abode, was given a 14-week prison sentence for assault and breach of licence. He was also ordered to pay £168 compensation.

It happened on February 22 when he assaulted a person in Wattsville. He pleaded guilty on April 14.

Lee Routley, 41, of Llanarth Street, Wattsville was given a six-month conditional discharge for assault. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £22.

It happened on March 28 on Llanarth Street. He pleaded guilty on April 16.

Jonathan Wayne Mantle, 36, of Chartist Way, Blackwood was fined £120 for drug possession. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 costs. He was also fined £120 and disqualified from driving for three months for driving without insurance.

He was caught on January 21 on Islwyn Road, Wattsville with five-ounce bags of amphetamine. This coincided with the driving without insurance offence. He pleaded guilty on February 19.

Mark William Blackmore, 52, of Prince Street, Wattsville, was fined £215 for speeding. He was also ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs. His record was endorsed with three points.

It happened on September 7 on Newport Road at the junction to Rover Way where he was driving at 37mph on a road with a 30mph limit. He pleaded guilty on May 19.

Richard McDonald, 34, of Isloen Road, Wattsville was given four points on his driving licence for failing to co-operate with a preliminary test. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, a £34 victim surcharge and fined £100.

It happened on April 24 at Cwmfelinfach when he failed to co-operate with a drugs wipe when required without reasonable excuse. He pleaded guilty on May 11.

Jade Louise Jones, 42, of The Solar Strand Hotel, High Street, Crosskeys, was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus regulations. She also had to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and £85 costs.

She was found to be participating in a gathering in Blackwood on October 27 without reasonable excuse. Jones did not attend court and the offence was proven under the Single Justice Procedure on May 17.

Allan Morgan, 67, of Fields Park Terrace, Crosskeys was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs after being caught speeding. His licence was also endorsed with six points.

He was caught on October 8 on the A467 near Tregwilym Road driving 87mph on a road with a temporary speed limit of 50mph. Morgan did not attend court and the offence was proven under the Single Justice Procedure on April 23.