A NUMBER of people from the Ty-Sign area have been in court since the start of the year. Here is a round-up of those who have been in the dock.

Joshua Rhodes, 24, of Elm Drive, Ty-Sign, Risca was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 after pleading guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour.

The incident happened on January 26 and he pleaded guilty on March 2. He was also given 20 hours of unpaid work for breaching a suspended sentence imposed on July 16. The suspended sentence was not activated.

Connor Marshall, 26, of Forsythia Close, Ty Sign, Risca was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and £85 costs after pleading guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence towards others.

The offence happened on October 17 in Risca. Two restraining orders were made for the defendant.

Joseph Leonard Stockham, 29, of Holly Road, Risca was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to attempted trespass of a dwelling with intent to steal, while on bail and during a community order. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £85 costs.

It happened on November 11 and he pleaded guilty on February 2.

Neil Anthony Kidley, 44, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca was fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 after pleading guilty to possession of amphetamine.

He was caught in Risca on March 2 and pleaded guilty on May 17.

Corey Hughes, 21, of Elm Drive, Ty Sign, Risca, was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 after pleading guilty to drug driving. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

It happened on July 23 in Caerphilly when he was found to have more than the specified limit of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. He pleaded guilty on February 12.

Andrew Peter Jones, 46, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs for speeding. His licence was endorsed with three points.

It happened on October 15 on the dual carriageway near Tregwilym road where he was caught doing 79mph when the maximum speed allowed was 70mph. He pleaded guilty on April 30.

Douglas John Reid, 69, of Cotswold Way, Risca, was given a 17-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months for possession of an indecent category A video of a child, four category B videos of a child, three category C videos of a child and 33 extreme pornographic images including of animals between August 12, 2013 and October 9, 2019.

He indicated a guilty plea on March 11 and was given a sexual harm prevention order for seven years. He also had to pay a victim surcharge of £80 and £85 costs and sign the sex offenders register for seven years.

Joshua Rhodes, 25, of Elm Drive, Ty Sign, Risca, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs for drug driving and driving without a licence. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

He was caught on November 28 on Bank Street, Newport with more than the specified limit of Benzoylecgonine in his blood. He pleaded guilty on May 7.

David Craig Morgan, 41, of Presceli Close, Risca, was fined £66 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 after pleading guilty to driving more than 30mph on a 30mph road.

His licence was also endorsed with three points.

Morgan Green, 21, of Mountain Road, Risca, was fined £340 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 costs after being caught using a mobile while driving, driving without due care and drug driving. He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

It happened on July 30 on Gerbera Drive in Newport when he was found to have committed the offences, including having Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol above the specified limit in his blood. He pleaded guilty on January 22.

Dr Leslie Allan Mincher, 75, of Mountside, Risca, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. His licence was endorsed with six points.

It happened on December 12. Mincher did not attend court and the offence was proven through the Single Justice Procedure on May 25.

Craig Anthony Willis, 36, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

It happened on November 3. Willis did not attend court and the offence was proven through the Single Justice Procedure on May 25.