KNOCKING Noel Gallagher off the top spot in the music charts is something that many musicians can only dream of – but one up and coming band have checked that off their bucket list with their debut single.

But with the man named as the best new guitarist in the world among the ranks, it is no surprise that Cardinal Black are able to achieve this feat.

In a statement celebrating debut single Tell Me How It Feels reaching number one in the iTunes rock chart, the band said: “It’s undoubtedly made people sit up and take notice, but it’ll be interesting to see the extent of the fallout in the coming weeks.

“Topping the rock charts is uncharted territory for all of us but we’re not likely to get too excited by it. Bands that get swept up in the excitement of one track making a big splash rarely survive to tell the tale and the pandemic gave us a chance to make sure all our ducks were in a row before we unveiled the band to the world.”

But who are Cardinal Black?

Cardinal Black are a Welsh alternative rock band who, despite only releasing their debut single a couple of weeks ago on May 7, began their foundations back in 2010. Back then vocalist Tom Hollister from Newport, guitarist Chris Buck from Abercarn, and drummer Adam Roberts from Blackwood were riding a successful wave as part of TH3 (Tom Hollister Trio). They had been receiving praise from a number of notable names in the British classic rock scene – including Steve Winwood who invited them to record at his Wincraft Studios.

They even performed at the Sonisphere festival that same year and were called by Alan Niven – the original manager of legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses – who offered to be their manager. The trio flew to Arizona to start working on their debut album, but their time across the pond was difficult and eventually Mr Hollister called it quits and moved back to the UK.

While that was that for TH3, the members began their own work – with Mr Buck being named Best New Guitarist in the World by Total Guitar Magazine in 2019 and having his own bands. Mr Roberts became a session musician as did Mr Hollister – who also went into tour management.

But the trio would continue to meet up occasionally to play together. Early last year, they began writing and recording new music together and recruited bassist Sam Williams, forming under the name Cardinal Black.

Debut single Tell Me How It Feels features smoky vocals and signature guitars, while the lyrics address inequality and calls for understanding and acknowledging the economic and social divides in society.

It is the lead single from their forthcoming debut EP which is due in the summer.