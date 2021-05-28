A BARRY girls football team has won the Welsh Cup.

The U16 girls from Barry Town United recently played against Penrhyn Bay, at Latham Park in Newton, and won FA Wales' Welsh Cup.

The U16 Barry team reached the final after victories against Llantwit Fardre, Johnstown, and Caerleon.

It was an early start for Barry Dragons with a quick goal from Manon Pearce, followed by a second from captain Gwenno Goode. This was followed just before half time by a goal from Penrhyn Bay.

The game was played despite the rain - both sides struggled with the conditions but still made a spectacular effort which continued in the second half with another goal from Manon and another for Barry from Gina Robinson.

Penrhyn scored another two goals, but the Barry girls managed to hold onto the game to win 4-3.

This is the second time Barry Town has won this competition in the history of the club - you can watch the most recent win here.

Coach, Gino Esposito, said: “This is the best squad I’ve had the pleasure to coach.

“Every player played an important part in achieving the win over very tough opponents. It turned out to be a great advert for the FAW Cup Final and girls football in general.”

OTHER NEWS:

Many of the girls on the Barry team started playing together for Vale Girls & Ladies when they were seven years old, meaning they have been playing together for nine years. A large number of them will be moving onto the under 19 team at Barry Town, while others will be leaving to concentrate on their studies or other sports.

Team captain, Gwenno Goode, said: “ I can’t put into words how happy, grateful and proud I am of the girls, how far we have come since the start of playing football together.

“We are thankful to coaches Gino and Andrew for their time and patience with us over the past few years. I’m really happy with the score, and we worked really hard as we wanted to win the game really badly, and that’s why we succeeded.”