TWO Macmillan professionals who work in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area are asking for donations for their cancer patient pamper packs.

Macmillan Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) Alison Butler, and welfare benefits adviser Leanne McMillan work closely together and decided that they wanted to fund patient pamper packs after seeing the devastating impact that Covid has had on people living with cancer.

They have joined others in pledging to walk or run 5km a day to raise the cash.

Speaking about the impact of the pandemic on the people she supports, Ms McMillan said: “It has been so hard for people living with cancer – financially, physically and emotionally. The people I support by helping them swiftly access the benefits to which they are entitled have been hit very hard indeed.

“Some cancer patients have had drastically reduced incomes as a direct result of being on furlough, and others have had to self-isolate as their immune systems have been compromised as a result of the treatments, they are undergoing such as chemotherapy.

“The pamper packs are a small but important gift that do make a big impact on people who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis. That’s why we are determined to fund as many pamper packs as possible, so that we can help as many people as possible we can.”

The pair have a JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/abuhb5kadaymay and they have already broken their initial fundraising target but know there are many more people living in the area who would benefit from the pamper packs.

As well as asking for financial donations, the fundraising pair are asking for direct donations of toiletries for the pamper packs. Ms Butler, said: “We’d welcome any toiletries that people feel they are able to donate for the cancer patient pamper packs.

“We already have one patient who is knitting hot water bottle covers for the packs which are very special, but anyone can donate if they are in a position to do so.

“We’re asking people to directly support the pamper packs by dropping off their donations in a box by the main reception area in Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.”

Talking about the fundraising ambitions and achievements of the two Macmillan professionals, Macmillan head of services in Wales, Richard Pugh, said: “Alison and Leanne are a credit to Macmillan, and I know that the pamper packs will be well received by cancer patients.

“Disruption to cancer diagnosis and treatments, as well as the financial worries that cancer patients may experience, have meant that the past year has been a pretty testing time for people living with cancer and their families.

“It’s been tough for our professionals too, as they have tried to support people living with cancer in the best way possible, often navigating quite difficult operational circumstances.

“The desire to the very best that they can for people living with cancer is what is driving Alison and Leanne to fundraise for the patient pamper packs, and we wish them every success.”

The Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00 (open seven days a week) also has specially trained nurses and cancer information specialists who can provide information and advice, as well as emotional support, to help people with cancer cope with the additional strain of the Covid pandemic.