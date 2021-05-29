CALLING all amateur photographers (and pet owners)!

Do you want the chance to win an exclusive pet photography shoot – courtesy of award-winning Photodrome – and/or a Burns Pet Nutrition goodie bag?

Age Connects Cardiff & the Vale, Burns Pet Nutrition, and Photodrome have joined forces for the Amateur Photography Competition.

To enter simply take a photo of a heart-warming or funny moment with your beloved pet and enter it (free of charge).

Along with offering prizes the competition aims to raise awareness of the loneliness many older people face – with pets being a great source of comfort for these individuals – and how the organisations (Age Connects and Burns Pet Nutriton) are working to tackle this loneliness.

There are two entrant categories: children (aged up to 17) and adults (18+) and two categories of photos: pet on its own and pet with family member(s).

The judges from Age Connects, Burns and Photodrome will select the top four entries from each of the four categories when the competition closes.

The winning photos will need to combine the best technical excellence with the most amusing content and caption.

The finalists will then be announced, and the photos shared across social media for a public vote to decide the winners. The image with the most ‘likes’ as of the specified closing date will be deemed the winner. Entry to the competition is free.

On behalf of all three organisations involved, Karen Steele, Age Connects Marketing and Partnerships Manager, said: “Our charity is thrilled to have support from Burns Pet Nutrition and Photodrome to allow us to run this exciting and fun activity.

“Pets are an important part of our families and we hope members of the public will get involved and enter their pet pics!

“We also hope that running joint activities such as this will help raise awareness of the vital work our charity carries out to support vulnerable older people living in our communities.”

For more information, visit https://www.ageconnectscardiff.org.uk/amateur-pet-photography-competition-may-june-2021