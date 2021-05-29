DO you want to get paid for playing games from the comfort of your own home?
The UK’s largest independent electrical retailer, Ebuyer, is recruiting a ‘gaming guru’ who will get paid to play games from home and test the latest gaming chairs.
The average gamer plays for eight hours and 27 minutes a week. Imagine being able to play more and get paid for it.
That’s what Ebuyer is offering one applicant, with the ‘gaming guru’ position - for a gamer aged 18 or above - open until Friday, June 26.
The winning applicant will earn £500 for their time while also getting to review and keep the latest top of the range gaming chairs.
E-Commerce Director from Ebuyer, Andy Roberts, said: “We are delighted to be recruiting our new gaming guru.
“The role is remote and will see the lucky applicant test our latest gaming chairs and the latest PC, Xbox, Nintendo or PlayStation games. With a large percentage of us still in lockdown, the role is perfect for anyone looking to pass the time in the evenings.
“The role is a once in a lifetime opportunity for gamers”
For the chance to become a Game Day Guru visit www.ebuyer.com/dream-job-gamer-guru