A VALE of Glamorgan house with links to the Marquis of Bute and Cardiff Castle is on the market for £650,000.

Morningside, a five-bedroom, semi-detached home on Cardiff Road, Dinas Powys, is situated in an elevated position, close to the village square and common.

It is in the heart of the charming and sought after village of Dinas Powys.

This thriving village provides a range of shops, three public houses, a restaurant, coffee shop and deli.

Leisure facilities include tennis, golf, bowling, cricket and rugby clubs plus beautiful walks over the Common and throughout the surrounding woodland.

The village is noted for its excellent primary schools.

Dinas Powys is predominately a commuter village, being just five miles south west of Cardiff and nine miles south east of junction 33 of the M4.

Morningside was re-built in the 1920s by JP Grant, the chief architect of the Marquis of Bute.

Having been commissioned to build a hotel in Tangier, Morocco, he used a similar Moroccan style when designing Morningside which was built on the foundations of a former Victorian residence.

The construction is reputed to have been completed using the finest materials available at the time.

JP Morgan was also instrumental in the re-building of the castle walls surrounding Cardiff Castle. He also re-built the Norman Keep and designed the main gate.

The house is approached via steps which rise to a storm porch and impressive solid oak entrance door.

This in turn leads to a spacious reception hall with striking staircase, period floor tiles and door opening onto the patio.

The first of three reception rooms is well proportioned and presently utilised as a living room. Features include an oak 'herringbone' ceiling with exposed beams, stained glass window depicting Santa Maria and a stunning Pyle stone fireplace with stone hearth and brick surround.

Leaded glass windows with oak surrounds sit within the alcoves, broad windows overlook the driveway and a glazed door opens onto the garden. The room has a stripped wooden floor (presently carpeted).

The second reception room combines a sitting room and formal dining area. The elegant space features exposed ceiling beams, stripped wooden floor and open fireplace.

The well-appointed kitchen is entered from the hallway via a solid oak stable door (reclaimed from Cardiff Castle).

The ground floor accommodation is completed by a cloakroom with WC and generous storage cupboard / drying room with clothes horse.

The principle bedroom enjoys a southerly aspect, walk-in wardrobe and en-suite with bath, hand basin, WC and built-in cabinets.

There are three further double bedrooms and a fifth single, with skylights, currently used as a home office.

The second bedroom has a dual aspect and impressive oak ceiling with exposed beams.

A fully-tiled family bathroom with bath, electric shower, WC and wash basin completes the first floor accommodation.

Both an airing cupboard and generous built in storage cupboards can be found within the hallway.

The property has an 'in and out' driveway, generous parking and a garage / store.

The main garden is arranged over two tiers. The upper with decked sun terrace and raised border with steps falling to a lower lawn.

The rear of the property accommodates a substantial patio with sunny south westerly aspect and arched gateway which leads to a garden room.

This property is on the market with Burnett Davies with Easton, Vale of Glamorgan. For more details contact 029 2051 2222.

Hours or services may differ during this time. Some agents offer online viewing.