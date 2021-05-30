A NEW website promoting Tenby and its surrounding areas is being backed by the town's Chamber of Trade and Tourism.

Around Tenby is the lockdown project of digital marketeer Chris Brookfield and his team.

The site, with supporting social media accounts, features local beauty spots, coastal walks and rambles, ideas for family days out, travel blogs, local business heroes, places to stay, events, attractions and the best regional produce.

"It's a one stop shop for visitors to find all they need to know when planning a trip to this beautiful area," said Chris.

With the advent of the new website, the existing Visit Tenby website and social media will be retired and merged into this new online home for Tenby.

Daniel Warder, chair of the Tenby Chamber of Trade and Tourism said: “We’re forever grateful to the small team of locals that has kept Visit Tenby full of interesting content over the past five years, but with the online landscape changing all the time, it felt like the stars had aligned when Chris approached us with his plans.”

"After undoubtedly the hardest year to ever face business, it seems to be the perfect time to launch Around Tenby and maximise online exposure for the wonderful area that we live and work in.

"We hope that in time, the Around Tenby site can become more than just a portal for the public, and that it can also serve a role as an information hub for local businesses as the Chamber re-establishes itself after a period of inactivity.”

Chris said: “I spent my childhood summers in Tenby and as an adult, I’ve developed a deep and abiding affection for the place I call my second home.

"For over 30 years, I’ve worked as a senior designer on huge marketing campaigns for household name products and services, and along with my team of friends and colleagues we’re eager to use our skills and experience to promote our favourite place in Wales.”

“We would encourage local businesses to claim their free business listing on the Around Tenby site, and for any local writers and photographers to contact us - we’d love nothing more than to build a freelance team of content producers on the ground.”

www.aroundtenby.co.uk