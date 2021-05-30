THE Vale of Glamorgan Council has produced a range of books to help disabled children develop fundamental movement skills.
Books have been created for specific disability groups, such as those with autism, learning disabilities, physical impairments, wheelchair and power chair users and those with visual impairments.
Each features an engaging story, accompanied by vivid illustrations, with physical activities to carry out as the plot develops.
Cllr Kathryn McCaffer, Vale of Glamorgan Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Arts and Culture, said: “Through conversations with a range of people, it became clear that some disabled children may need help to improve their physical skills.
“These books are a stimulating way to do that. Activities related to the story can help develop a range of movements, raising levels of physical ability.
MORE NEWS:
- Why this charity is asking you to take pictures of your pets
- Penarth Marina granted Blue Flag award - as well as this Vale beach
- Penarth pubs taking bookings for first Sunday roast since reopening inside
“They will be distributed free of charge to a wide variety of locations and can also be downloaded from the Council website in either Welsh or English.”
The books were created following consultation with a Special Health Visitor, schools and parents, who indicated that many children do not have the opportunity to develop their physical literacy skills.
They provide physical activity suggestions which are specific to a particular impairment group in a fun way through story telling.
Families, schools, sports clubs and other groups such as play schemes will have access to the books in hard copy free of charge, encouraging them to undertake activity in these settings.
The printed versions of the storybooks have been funded by the Cardiff & Vale Public Health Team as the project contributes to its Move More Eat Well plan.