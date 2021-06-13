THE brother of a Carmarthenshire woman who died from Covid-19 earlier this year will be climbing Pen y Fan five times in her memory.

Carl Lewis, a Llandeilo firefighter, will be scaling Wales' second highest mountain five times in full firefighting kit as well as a breathing apparatus set.

Carl - also know as Woody - will be joined by his colleagues Owain Roberts and Josh Herman along with Carl's niece Donna Thomas.

The 37-year-old's sister Marie Jones was cared for in the intensive care unit at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen.

Marie, from Bancyfelin, died at just 52-years-old in February.

Marie Jones

Carl said he wants to give back to those that cared for his sister and other families in a similar situation by raising as much money as possible for the unit.

He said: "My lovely sister Marie was a true warrior until the end.

"The team of doctors, nurses and staff at the unit were amazing and so supportive throughout by providing updates and contact through messages and Facetime.

"I want to raise as much money as I can not only for their efforts caring for my sister when we couldn't, but also for what they have done for everyone during the unprecedented and difficult times the Covid-19 pandemic has presented them."

The group will be setting off to climb Pen y Fan on Sunday, August 1, with the firefighters wearing a new slightly lighter and more breathable PPE, which is being rolled out to stations within Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue later this summer.

Marie Jones with her daughter Donna who will also be taking part in the charity climb

Carl added: "The kit and breathing apparatus will be an extra 22.5kgs (3.5 stone) on top of our body weight, so it's going to be tough.

"I really hope you can all make a donation in memory of such an amazing wife, mum, step mum, grandmother, sister and a friend to many."

Do donate to the fundraiser visit Carl's Just Giving page here.

Any local businesses who would like to lend their support through either donations or supplies for the climb are welcome to get in touch.