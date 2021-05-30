A MOTHER and daughter from Penarth have raised £430 by baking 100 loaves of bread in 24 hours to help Tenovus Cancer Care support cancer patients and their loved ones in the local community.

Since the start of 2020, Ceri and Elynne Steed, who run the family owned Exitus Escape Rooms in Cardiff, have raised £2,186 for the charity by taking part in a Sponsored Lock Up in Llanishen Police Station.

They donated 5 per cent of sales from the Escape Rooms, sponsoring the PPE and cleaning equipment needed to re-open the charity’s Penarth shop and most recently arranging a Pirate Hunt with local traders around Penarth.

Their latest fundraiser was in support of the Captain Tom 100 Challenge. The campaign encouraged members of the public to carry out a fundraiser related to the figure 100, the same number of times that Sir Captain Tom Moore lapped his garden, during what would have been his 101st birthday weekend.

The duo taking on the challenge with a smile!

On why they chose to do this challenge, Ceri Steed said: “We’ve been touched by cancer and wanted to help a local cause.

"February last year we were looking ahead to a year of challenges to help raise money for Tenovus Cancer Care.

"Unfortunately, Covid put a halt on most of those challenges, but we thought that celebrating Captain Tom’s 101st birthday was a great time to restart. In true lockdown style, we baked 100 loaves of bread and received huge support from the local community.”

Carys Jenkins, Fundraising Manager at Tenovus Cancer Care, said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic the charity has needed the support of people in communities more than ever and we’re so grateful for the work that Ceri and Ellie have done to help raise awareness and vital funds for Tenovus Cancer Care.”

The fundraiser was such a success that the duo will be rising to the baking challenge again on Tuesday, June 1.

Full details on how to place an order are available via their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/exitus.

Throughout the pandemic, Tenovus Cancer Care has been answering questions not only from cancer patients, but also people worrying about symptoms or concerned about how the current situation may impact them.

The charity’s experienced Support Line nurses are available every day, not only to help cancer patients but also their loved ones, and anyone with a question about cancer.

To find out more, call Tenovus Cancer Care’s free Support Line on 0808 808 1010 or visit tenovuscancercare.org.uk