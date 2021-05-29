THE Welsh Government's final test events will be held over the next fortnight.

Despite calls for the JD Cymru Premier play-off final between Caernarfon Town and Newtown to be given test status the Welsh Government will press ahead with its original list of events.

These continue with an event at Theatre Brycheiniog in Brecon on June 3-4 with a cap of 250 attendees.

Glamorgan's county cricket match against Lancashire between June 3-6 will see a cap of 1,000 at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens and Wales' football friendly against Albania on June 5 in Cardiff with be capped at 6,500 fans.

The final pilot event is the Fishguard Triathlon on June 11-12 for registered participants only

First minister Mark Drakeford, said: "It’s been a long and difficult 18 months for the events industry in Wales – for event owners, those who depend on the sector for the work – and for those who long to see the return of live events to Wales.

"As we look at lifting the coronavirus restrictions in Wales we have worked closely with event organisers to establish a list of pilot test events which take in a range of different locations and types of event.

"This work is bringing us a step closer to a return to events in Wales, I’d like to thank these event owners and local authorities and Health Boards for their commitment in working with us and wish them well over the summer.

"These events are very different in nature and location but access of attendees – whether participants or spectators – is strictly controlled by the organisers and agreed in advance."

The events have been selected in discussion with Welsh Government’s project board for the test event programme and event owners. A testing protocol and risk assessment will be tailored for each event.