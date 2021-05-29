VANDALS have damaged a newly-laid surface in one of the two pedestrian tunnels near Saundersfoot.
At the end of the third day of the work - for which Pembrokeshire County Council had secured grant funding - the vandals entered the long tunnel, between Coppet Hall and Wisemans Bridge , to cause the damage.
Saundersfoot's county councillor, Phil Baker, who urged the authority to apply for the money, described the vandalism as 'a crying shame' and added: 'A long time coming and ruined in minutes'.
Reporting that the surfacing of the short tunnel, between The Strand and Coppet Hall, has been completed to a high standard, he revealed that the long tunnel was broken into last night, Wednesday May 27.
"Sixty per cent of the newly laid surface is damaged beyond repair.
"The programme to complete and the budget is now at risk."
He added that Pembrokeshire County Council will be reporting the damage to Dyfed-Powys Police and he was collecting video footage