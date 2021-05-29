A MAN has been hospitalised after a "serious assault" left him with "puncture wounds".

Armed police were called yesterday morning to a serious incident.

A 25-year-old man sustained puncture wounds to his leg during the assault, he remains in hospital with "superficial injuries".

South Wales Police have launched an appeal asking anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Emma Hampton, said: “We are continuing with our extensive enquiries to identify those responsible, and local officers have stepped up patrols in and around the area.

"The assault occurred in a very public place at a time when the town would have been busy - we need anybody with information to get in touch.”

READ MORE:

A police spokesman added: "A 25 year-old man sustained puncture wounds to his legs during the incident which occurred near Pontypridd train station at approximately 11.30am.

"He remains in hospital with what have been described as superficial injuries.

"An investigation into the incident is underway – officers would like to speak with anybody who may have witnessed the incident, or to anybody who was in the vicinity of the train station at the time, who may have seen anything suspicious.

"Officers are checking CCTV and also liaising closely with British Transport Police.

"A police cordon remains in place in the car park outside the train station.

"People with information are urged to contact 101 and give reference *185919 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."