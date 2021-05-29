A SECTION of the SDR is closed due to flooding.
A burst water main has closed the A48 Southern Distributor Road in both directions between the Nash Road roundabout and Old Town Dock traffic lights.
The closure is causing disruption in the area.
It is also causing issues to public transport in the city.
Newport Bus tweeted: "Due to a burst water main, the SDR is currently closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS between Blaina Wharf and Nash Road, Services 42/43 to divert via Cromwell Road Service X74 to Divert via George St Bridge, Corporation Road, Cromwell Road, Somerton Road & Nash Road."
A Newport Live post warned: "The SDR road between the SDR Bridge and Nash Road roundabout in Newport is currently closed due to flooding.
"Diversions are in place with access to Newport International Sports Village via Corporation Road.
"Please allow extra time for your journey today.
"Thank you."