THE SDR has reopened in Newport.
The road was closed in both directions this morning following flooding.
It has not reopened, but Newport City Council warn it could shut again this evening.
A spokesman said: "The SDR is now open, however, further closures may need to be put in place this evening in the event of high tides.
"Please allow extra time for your journey. Thank you."
A Welsh Water spokesman earlier confirmed that the flooding wasn't caused by a burst water main.
Instead, they said, it was caused by a high tide.
The spokesman said: "It was tidal issue to do with the Usk.
"Our teams were escorted to the scene by the police and the water has gone down since the tide went out."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment