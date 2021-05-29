POLICE have carried out drugs raids in Cwmbran and Pontypool.
The raid in Cwmbran saw a large quantity of cannabis seized.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Torfaen officers said: "A misuse of drugs act warrant was executed at an address in Cwmbran today.
"A large quantity of herbal cannabis matter was seized and two males are under investigation for offences."
Cannabis was also seized at the Pontypool raid, along with amphetamines.
The police spokesman added: "Misuse of drugs act warrant executed at an address in Pontypool in the early hours of May 28.
"A quantity of synthetic cannabis and amphetamines were seized.
"A male and female from the address are under investigation."
