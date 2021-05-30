A 15-month-old French bulldog has gone missing in Newport.

Claire Scott and Anthony Scott’s dog Beau has been missing from the Celtic Horizons area of Newport since 27 May.

He went missing along the Route 88 cycle path on the Celtic Horizons estate at approximately 8:30pm.

Mrs Scott said: “We are absolutely devastated as a family, my little boy doesn’t want to come home as his best friend is missing.

“Beau is our life; our family is not complete without him and our house is not our home. We are heartbroken."

Beau is an adult male. He was wearing his a red and blue check Hugo & Hudson collar and a Rabitgoo black harness. He is also microchipped.

At this stage the family do not know if he’s with someone, still lost or in hiding.

Without his prescribed food he will become weak and poorly very quickly if not returned and will require treatment.

The couple said that if anyone can help with their search on foot within the local area they would be grateful.

If you have any information or sightings of Beau you can contact 07867330911.

If found it must be reported to the dog warden as required by law.