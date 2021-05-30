Let me start by paying tribute to Newport County AFC, not just for their performance on the pitch but for the inclusive way they interact with their fans.

Their work on encouraging men to talk about their mental health is outstanding and so necessary, especially during the pandemic.

Not a team for wrapping up a game early, after the last-minute goal of the great escape and the sorrow of the loss to Tranmere two years ago, they once again left it late again to claim victory and make their way to Wembley for the play off final.

I am writing this before the final, but I know the whole city will be hoping they beat Morecambe and get promoted. We are behind you all the way.

Recently in the Commons, I spoke about the way in which the UK government can ensure safer streets in Newport West.

The Conservatives in Westminster do nothing to ensure the smooth running of the criminal justice system.

The time between arrest and trial continues to grow and the amount of money the UK government put into justice continues to shrink, violent crime has increased by 116 per cent over the past five years, but the amount of violent crime suspects is down by 26 per cent.

Welsh Labour in Wales will invest in more PCSOs, but it is time the Tories in London put their hands in their pocket too.

The UK government’s Environment Bill does not go far enough to tackle the scale of our environmental crisis.

Recently, I was in the House of Commons to put forward amendments that would have strengthened this once in a lifetime Bill. Amendments that would have extended the coverage of the peat burning ban and overseen significant restrictions on fracking. England should be following Wales with a Bill that puts our future generations first, but sadly the necessary amendments were voted down.

Speaking of future generations, last week I was challenged by Year 6 students at High Cross Primary school as they took part in a Laws and Debating workshop.

I thoroughly enjoyed answering questions about my job as the MP for Newport West, in addition to the specific question on the climate crisis. I look forward to meeting with more young people and aspiring politicians in schools across Newport West now that restrictions are steadily easing.

My office continues to support people across Newport West. So, if you have a query or need assistance, please contact us on ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk or 07423 277979. I continue to hold regular virtual surgeries; if you want an appointment, please do get in touch.