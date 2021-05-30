DETECTIVES are continuing to appeal for information after a man attacked a girl along a city canal path.

The sexual assault took place earlier this month on the canal path behind Wye Crescent in the Bettws area of Newport.

They are hunting the assailant who is believed to be middle aged and who was dressed all in black.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "A young female was walking along the path at approximately 8.30am on 6th May when she was approached by a man who attempted to engage with her and then assaulted her.

"She then ran from the scene.

"The man is described as being around 50 years old, approximately 5ft 6in tall, of large build with short grey hair and stubble, and blue eyes.

"He was wearing black clothing.

"Officers are asking members of the public to be vigilant."

The force says they have have increased patrols in the area following the incident.

They are appealing for anyone who may have information relating to the attack to contact them on 101, quoting 2100157656, or to direct message Gwent Police on Facebook and Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.