Mia-May Ann Wakefield was born on May 7, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 13oz. Mum and dad are Charlene Morris and Jamie Wakefield, of Newport. Her siblings are Leo (11), Kaylum (10) and Layla (seven).

'Miracle' baby Amiyah Pewtner arrived on May 4, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 10oz. She is the first child of Stacey Greenhill and Jorell Pewtner, of Newport, who had been trying for seven years.

Dhalia Elizabeth John was born on May 16, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 3oz. She is the first child of Callum John and Gina Young, of Cwmbran.

Oscar Jones arrived on April 22, 2021, weighing 8lb 4oz. His parents are Lizzie and Gabriel, of Caerleon and his siblings are Ella (four) and Amelia (five).

Xander Gin arrived on April 19, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. Mum and dad are Georgia Bird and Alexander Gin, of Newport, and his siblings are Hari (six) and Jackson (three).

Gia-Raye Hanbury was born on May 3, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 12oz to Sharice Hanbury, of Newport.