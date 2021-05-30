THIS is a round-up of drivers who have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

ROBBIE REGAN, 52, of Commercial Street, Pengam, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink driving limit on High Street in Fleur-de-Lys.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WILLIAM ADAM PETERSON, 23, of Gibbons Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted two counts of drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JITHIN MANUEL, 34, of Argosy Way, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink driving limit on Willenhall Street.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DEAN JOHN ROBBINS, 30, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving on Chepstow Road with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAFYDD PRICE, 20, of The SHIRES, GILWERN, MONMOUTHSHIRE, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £311 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELIZABETH ATKINSON, 53, of Green Street, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving in Caldicot with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL HAWKER, 30, of David Street, Barry, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving in Newport at Tredegar Park roundabout on the A48 with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £443 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.