A GROUP of volunteers gave up a part of their bank holiday weekend to tackle flytipping in Newport.

A community litter pick was held in Barracks Wood park in the city on Sunday.

Between 20 and 30 volunteers from the area came equipped with rubbish bags and litter pickers to tackle the littering problem in the area.

The event was a collective effort between Allt-Yr-Yn Community Clean Up Group, Harlequin Community Group and Keep Wales Tidy.

The organisations joined forces to clear litter and flytipped goods from the area in an effort to improve their community.

One of the organisers, John Stone said: "A lot of us are based in the Allt-Yr-Yn area, but we thought it would be good to work alongside the Harlequin group, Keep Wales Tidy and Newport City Council.

"This is a real problem area.

"We thought if we can tackle this and try and keep on top of it we can then introduce a bit of education and have those conversations to keep it tidy."

Mr Stone added: "It is important for us that we join the communities as well.

"There are problems everywhere you look, it is not just here, you look at Ridgeway as well.

"If we work positively we can get on top of it.

"What we have seen is there are loads of people who want to help out. They are sick of seeing it and feeling disempowered.

"That has been great to see today, people giving up their time to help us out."