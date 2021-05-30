A MAN has been jailed after he attacked two policemen in Newport.
Macauley Mathew Webb, 24, of Gaer Vale, Newport, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
The offences took place on May 8, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
Webb was sent to prison for two weeks.
Both his victims were police constables.
He must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs following his release.
