This year’s Senedd elections took place under circumstances unimaginable at the beginning of last year and after the worst 14 months many of us have ever known.

We have been in a battle against an invisible enemy which has killed more than 5,000 people in Wales, infected thousands of others and caused immense suffering to families and communities all across Wales. Tackling it has meant that we have had to accept significant restrictions on our freedoms, and in a way which has meant serious hardship for many.

This is why the Welsh Government, while taking the necessary decisions to keep us safe, have always emphasised supporting the people who need it – by putting in place the most generous support for businesses of any UK nation, and committing to offering NHS and care staff a genuine pay raise in recognition of the immense debt of gratitude that we owe to them.

With this election, we saw that people in Wales trusted the actions taken by our Welsh Labour Government under the leadership of Mark Drakeford, and it was extremely encouraging to see this Labour Government returned with an increased number of seats.

In my case, I was deeply humbled to be returned as the Member of the Senedd for Blaenau Gwent, and that more than 10,000 constituents put their faith in me to represent them over the years ahead; I will continue to stand up for everyone in Blaenau Gwent and to focus relentlessly on the issues that affect them.

As we have seen, the virus is sadly still with us and the effects of the pandemic will be with us for some time, meaning that recovery must be our absolute focus

During the campaign, I spoke of the vital importance of a jobs-first recovery and a wider recovery plan that is focused on the Heads of the Valleys and these will be among my immediate priorities.

Since returning to the Senedd, this is why I have been speaking to Ministers and questioned the First Minister regarding the next phase of business support, which has and will continue to be such a lifeline for small businesses.

We also need to recognise the scale of the challenge facing communities like Blaenau Gwent and to make sure that there is the right structure and support in place to aid our regional recovery, as well as our national economic recovery – and I will be campaigning particularly strongly for this over the coming months.