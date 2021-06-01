The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Paul Bartlett, 49, a steelworker.

When and why did you take up photography?

I started getting interested in photography after starting hiking to boost my fitness which was recommended by my doctor to improve my health.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love capturing the beautiful scenery that we see everyday but sometimes it passes us by in our busy lives.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

My favourite place is the two mountains that are either side of my home town Risca. Machen and Twmbarlwm mountains.

What equipment do you use?

Nikon d3500 and various lens.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

It is of a lane leading to Twmbarlwm mountain and it captures the essence of spring and the beauty of our Welsh countryside.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined the club as my interest in photography grew and I wanted to gain knowledge and experience through viewing other people's photos

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Have patience and visit a place you love to be. Visit it many times to get the right lighting. And keep learning and reading about photography.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to visit Iceland one day to photograph the amazing landscapes it offers.