UPDATE 9.12am: Traffic is queuing eastbound on the M4 due to the broken down vehicle in the Brynglas Tunnel.
The queue - see below, picture from Traffic Wales - shows vehicles queuing back along the Malpas Straight, from junction 27 (High Cross).
A LANE of the Brynglas Tunnel is closed.
Delays should be expected as a result of the closure.
A broken down vehicle has closed one lane of the M4's eastbound carriageway in the Brynglas Tunnel.
Lane two is closed.
A Traffic Wales spokesman tweeted: "Broken down vehicle - M4 Brynglas Tunnel Eastbound.
"Lane 2 currently closed, please obey the red crosses for lane closures.
"Traffic Officers en route."