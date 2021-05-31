UPDATE 9.12am: Traffic is queuing eastbound on the M4 due to the broken down vehicle in the Brynglas Tunnel.

The queue - see below, picture from Traffic Wales - shows vehicles queuing back along the Malpas Straight, from junction 27 (High Cross).

South Wales Argus:

A LANE of the Brynglas Tunnel is closed.

Delays should be expected as a result of the closure.

A broken down vehicle has closed one lane of the M4's eastbound carriageway in the Brynglas Tunnel.

Lane two is closed.

 

A Traffic Wales spokesman tweeted: "Broken down vehicle - M4 Brynglas Tunnel Eastbound.

"Lane 2 currently closed, please obey the red crosses for lane closures.

"Traffic Officers en route."