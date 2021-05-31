It's judgement day for Newport County as thousands of fans make the journey to Wembley.

County will face off against Morecambe in the League Two playoff final this afternoon with a place in League One at stake.

More than 4,000 fans managed to secure tickets to cheer on Michael Flynn's boys at today's game.

And the manager knows how important this match is.

Flynn has spearheaded the challenge to add to his reputation as a manager after a spell that started with the Great Escape in 2017.

County are in a stronger position in both sporting and financial terms but the boss needs to go one better than 2019 when edged out by Tranmere at Wembley.

"We've come a long way since me and Wayne [Hatswell, assistant manager] took over," said the 40-year-old. "It's been positive all the way and the only thing missing is a promotion. That's what we want more than anything.

"There is a lot of work that still needs to be done by the club and hopefully this will give us the platform to improve in areas where we need to."

Flynn played for County, coached County, worked as a business development director for County and took the job as manager of County in 2017 when a return to the National League seemed certain.

"Being from the area I know what this means to the people. If I was the one to get the club to League One there wouldn't be a prouder man in Newport," he said.

For those who weren't lucky enough to grab tickets for the game, you can watch it at home.

Coverage will begin on Sky Sports Football and Main Event at 2.30pm ahead of the 3pm kick off.

