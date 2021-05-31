THE National Lottery is offering free entry to a range of venues, and special offers to its supporters, for a limited time.

To say thank you for the £30 million raised for good causes every week, the National Lottery is unlocking free entry and special offers at a range of participating venues, as part of The National Lottery Open Week.

The National Lottery Open Week, which is from June 5 to June 13, has a line-up packed with free entry and exclusive offers at attractions and experiences across Wales for anyone with a valid National Lottery ticket or scratch card.

This includes discounts at National Museum Wales venues - including the Cardiff museum, St Fagan's in Cardiff, Big Pit National Coal Museum in Blaenavon, and the National Roman Museum in Caerleon.

To find which attractions near you are involved with National Lottery Open Week click here.

Later in June, National Lottery Cinema Weekend, in partnership with the BFI, will involve offers at 20 cinemas across Wales.

Cinema Weekend - June 20-21 - will make more than 200,000 free adult tickets available to watch any film screening across the weekend, as a thank you to National Lottery players for their vital contribution to helping fund film.

The Welsh cinema sites taking part in National Lottery Cinema Week are:

Blackwood: Maxime

Maxime Bridgend: Oden

Oden Brynamman: Public Hall

Public Hall Cardiff: Chapter Arts Centre

Chapter Arts Centre Cardiff: Cineworld

Cineworld Cardiff: Odeon

Cardiff: Showcase, Nantgarw

Showcase, Nantgarw Cardiff: Vue

Vue Carmarthen: Vue

Vue Cwmbran: Vue

Vue Llandudno: Cineworld

Cineworld Llanelli: Odeon

Odeon Merthyr: Vue

Vue Newport: Cineworld, Spytty

Cineworld, Spytty Port Talbot: Reel

Reel Prestatyn: Scala

Scala Rhyl: Vue

Vue Swansea: Odeon

Odeon Swansea: Vue

Vue Wrexham: Odeon, Eagles Meadow

Find out more about the National Lottery Cinema weekend here.

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Chair of the National Lottery Forum, said “National Lottery Open Week and Cinema Weekend are really exciting moments in the year for us, where an amazing variety of venues and projects across the UK give thanks to National Lottery players for the £30m they raise each week for good causes.

"Now, more than ever, people are excited to rediscover their happy place, or find a new one close to home.

"We’re proud that so many incredible spaces across the sport, arts, screen, heritage and community sectors have signed up to offer their thanks.”