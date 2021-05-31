JUST one new coronavirus case was reported across Gwent in the latest Public Health Wales figures.

The sole case in the region was recorded in Newport.

There were no new cases in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire or Torfaen.

However, over the seven days between May 19 and May 25, the latest dates available, Monmouthshire has the second highest coronavirus case rate in Wales at 18 per 100,000 residents.

The only area with a higher rate is Bridgend (28.6).

Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Newport all have rates below seven cases per 100,000 residents.

And again, there were zero new coronavirus related deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

Across Wales there were 30 new cases and zero deaths.

The latest confirmed new cases in Wales are:

Cardiff - eight

Carmarthenshire - four

Conwy - four

Flintshire - three

Wrexham - two

Newport - one

Denbighshire - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Bridgend - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Powys - one

Swansea - one

Neath Port Talbot - one

Torfaen - zero

Monmouthshire - zero

Caerphilly - zero

Blaenau Gwent - zero

Gwynedd - zero

Anglesey - zero

Rhondda Cynon Taf - zero

Ceredigion - zero

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.