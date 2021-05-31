AS we emerge from lockdown, the importance of supporting local independent businesses has been highlighted more than ever.

Monmouthshire County Council has launched its latest Shop Local campaign, aimed at supporting businesses across the county.

The campaign comes as a direct result of regular meetings with local business representatives who expressed a need to encourage more footfall in our towns and of reminding everyone of the importance of spending money in Monmouthshire, rather than online with a business with no local connections.

To bring local businesses into the spotlight, Shop Local showcases some of the people behind the shops, services and businesses that help make the county so unique via its ‘Faces of Monmouthshire’ campaign.

The council’s latest Shop Local campaign launches with a focus on Tintern and the surrounding area, which is full of wonderful and diverse businesses ready to welcome visitors from across the county and beyond.

A cross-section of businesses have been included, such as the owners of Abbey Mill, The Anchor, Crafticalia, Parva Farm Vineyard, Silver Circle Distillery, Spirit of The Green Man, The Filling Station and The White Hare. They all took part in the Faces of Tintern video which reinforces the Shop Local message, which can be found at Monmouthshire.gov.uk/faces-of-monmouthshire

Councillor Sara Jones, Deputy Leader of Monmouthshire County Council and Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “Businesses are having to work incredibly hard to keep afloat after a devastating and unprecedented year. It’s now a year since we first launched our Shop Local campaign to help raise awareness, and this summer we are really hoping it will resonate with more people than ever before. Hearing how much shopping matters locally, directly from those who own businesses, is moving and powerful."

The council is also asking you to help thank those businesses that have gone the extra mile, or that deliver excellent customer service, or that have helped make our high streets special. If you would like to nominate a business for a ‘Shop Local Seren’ star simply tag the business in a social media post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and include @MonmouthshireCC in the post.