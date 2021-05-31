BANK holiday traffic has already begun to build around Newport as people head home after the weekend.
The section of the M4 motorway through the Brynglas Tunnels is at the centre of the congestion.
Westbound, the slow traffic stretches several miles, from between junctions 23a (Magor services) and 24 (Coldra), to junction 25a (A4042, Newport), shortly before the tunnels.
Eastbound, there is slow traffic back from the tunnels just after junction 26 (Malpas), to junction 28 (Tredegar Park).