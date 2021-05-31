SCHOOLCHILDREN from Chepstow have got creative to pay tribute to their heroes of lockdown.
In February 2021, the Chepstow Arts in Action program connected with the local primary schools and challenged the children of essential workers to produce artwork on the subject 'Our Chepstow Covid Heroes, real or imagined'.
The past year has been an extremely challenging time, especially for those who have lost loved ones.
Year 8 classes will create a large-scale piece of street art that will be displayed throughout the town and online.
Year 5 pupils will decorate an umbrella to celebrate the joy of nature, and these will be displayed along Church Walk.
READ MORE:
- Former Monmouthshire post office sells at house auction
- Who are your favourite independent Monmouthshire businesses?
- Chepstow Italian restaurant to open new Abergavenny branch
The artwork from seven primary schools and two secondary schools will be displayed throughout Chepstow on Saturday, July 17, at the Chepstow Festival of Arts, funded by Chepstow Town Council, and the National Lottery.
The scheme forms part of the Art in Action program funded by the Community Foundation Wales, and the Caldicot and Chepstow Lions.
"Chepstow Festival of Arts has been created to provide a showcase for our talented creative community and a platform for all forms of art, by both amateur and professional artists," said the organisers."
"It will promote the exceptional talent in the Chepstow area, across all the arts, including flat art, pottery, sculpture, photography, artisan crafts and performance art.
"We hope our festival will herald happier times and put the town of Chepstow firmly on the artistic map, and assist in its regeneration following Covid-19."