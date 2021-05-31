THOUSANDS of people have flocked to the seaside and other parts of Wales this Bank Holiday Weekend to make the most of the sunny weather.
After what was the wettest May in Wales for 160 years, people took a trip to various Welsh tourist spots including Barry Island, Pen Y Fan, and the Brecon Beacons.
Temperatures are reaching the over 20°C, with the good weather expected to continue throughout the week.
Today, Nell's Point Car Park near Barry Island was full with visitor vehicles by 11am, with Harbour Road Car Park experiencing the same.
Extra police patrols were planned to keep coastal areas of South Wales safe this weekend.
Operation Elstree has taken place in key locations including Cardiff Bay, Penarth and Barry Island, as well as the Heritage Coastline stretch between Rhoose Point and Ogmore-by-Sea.
This is in place until Tuesday morning, June 1. Section 35 notices are in place to prevent anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Ogmore by Sea, Barry Island and the Oval Basin in Cardiff Bay.
Section 35 notices give officers the power to move people on from an area if they are acting in an anti-social manner.
Transport for Wales (TfW) also added additional services to Barry Island over the bank holiday weekend.