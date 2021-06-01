ONE area of Gwent has a coronavirus rate of more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in the last week.
There have been 16 new cases in Abergavenny North in the most recent seven days released by Public Health Wales.
That gives the area a coronavirus rate of 208.1 per 100,000 people, by far the largest in Gwent.
No other area has a rate higher than 40 per 100,000 people.
Elsewhere, the virus is currently suppressed in Newport, with no area recording more than two new coronavirus cases in the week in question - between May 19 and May 25.
READ MORE:
- Just one new Covid case in Newport, zero deaths in Wales
- Chepstow schoolchildren pay tribute to lockdown heroes
- A sunny Barry Island bank holiday for many after soggy May
The same is true of Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.
While three new cases were recorded in Caerphilly South, the only area in the borough with more than two new cases.
This is how many cases have been recorded in your area:
Blaenau Gwent
- Sirhowy: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 cases per 100,000 people.
- Rassau and Beaufort: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
- Brynmawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.
- Blaina and Nantyglo: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Tredegar and Georgetown: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people (down from three new cases).
- Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
Caerphilly
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people (down from seven new cases).
- New Tredegar and Darran Valley: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 36 per 100,000 people.
- Aberbargoed and Gilfach: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people.
- Bargoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of 49.4 per 100,000 people.
- St Cattwg: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pengam and Cefn Fforest: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Blackwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Oakdale and Pentwyn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Newbridge: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Hengoed and Maesycwmer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 20 per 100,000 people.
- Pontllanfraith: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people (down from five new cases).
- Crosskeys North and Abercarn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Bedwas and Trethomas: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Llanbradach and Penyrheol: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Aber Valley: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly South: three new cases; a rate of 28.1 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Risca West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 39 per 100,000 people.
- Risca East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Machen: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.
Monmouthshire
- Abergavenny South and Crucorney: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Abergavenny North: 16 new cases; a rate of 208.1 per 100,000 people (up from five new cases).
- Gilwern and Llanfoist: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Monmouth and Wyesham: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 18 per 100,000 people.
- Chepstow North and Trellech: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Chepstow South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people (down from three new cases).
- Caldicot North and Caerwent: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Caldicot South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Magor and Rogiet: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
Newport
- Marshfield: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Rogerstone: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people (down from seven new cases).
- Bettws: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people (down from four new cases).
- Malpas: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Caerleon: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Langstone and Llanwern: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Pye Corner and Graig: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Ridgeway and Glasllwch: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Gaer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Duffryn and Maesglas: fewer than two new cases new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Pill and Docks: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Stow Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Shaftsbury and Crindai: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- St Julians and Barnardtown: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
- Lliswerry and Uskmouth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 18 per 100,000 people (down from three new cases).
- Lawrence Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Victoria and Somerton: fewer than two new cases new cases; a rate of fewer than 17 per 100,000 people (down from eight new cases).
- Beechwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people.
- Maindee: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
Torfaen
- Blaenavon: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Abersychan: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Trefethin and Penygarn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pontypool: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- New Inn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 34 per 100,000 people.
- Griffithstown and Sebastopol: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Croesyceilog: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Fairwater and Greenmeadow: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Llantarnam and Oakfield: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Hollybush and Henllys: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.