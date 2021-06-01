A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MILAN HORVATH, 34, of Goossens Close, Newport, was jailed for 21 weeks after he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in public on Francis Drive.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ARNIS ABDULLAH NASSA, 40, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a handbag, money and personal items to the value of £1,200.

He was ordered to pay his victim £1,440 in compensation.

KERRY DAWN WESTON, 51, of Harcourt Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 16 months after she admitted drink driving and drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £718 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

READ MORE: Sex attacker hunted after girl assaulted at canal – police continue to appeal

JOSHUA KYAL BRANKEN, 24, of Fields Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving and driving without insurance on Cwmbran Drive.

He was ordered to pay £745 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JOSEPH LEONARD STOCKHAM, 29, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

TERRENCE CHRISTOPHER HYDER, 60, of Hereford Road, Mardy, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for three months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAM AARON MCDONOUGH, 29, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £385 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of ketamine.

STEFAN DIETER JUNGE, 49, of Moorland Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Risca Road, Rogerstone.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

KAREN SKINNER, 56, of Pinewood Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 Waunllwyd, Ebbw

Vale.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ZORKO KRASTANOV, 28, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.