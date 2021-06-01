PRIVATE renters in Newport have been asked to share their experiences and challenges as part of a new council scheme to ‘improve engagement’.

Newport City Council and campaigning body Generation Rent have launched a new project to improve engagement with people in the city who are privately renting their homes.

A survey has opened today that aims to get a better understanding of the challenges faced by private renters, as well as to discover what they understand about their rights.

Initially, it will seek the views of people living in the Stow Hill, Victoria, Pill and Lliswerry wards, which have high numbers of privately rented homes.

The council says while a lot properties in the city are in good condition, a number of landlords break the law by renting out homes that are substandard or not fit to live in.

A Survation poll commissioned by Generation Rent in February 2021 - involving 1,008 private renters in the UK - revealed more than a third (37 per cent ) had experienced mould or damp, 30 per cent had gone without heating or hot water, and a quarter had endured leaks or draughts.

After the consultation ends, the project moves to a second stage, with focus group discussions and forums with private renters.

“We need to find out more about the private-rented sector in the city, particularly about living conditions, and that is why it is vital that we listen to what the renters have to say,” said city council leader Cllr Jane Mudd.

“I’m pleased the council is able to partner with Generation Rent for the first project of its kind in Newport.

“The results of the work will give us a better understanding of the private rented sector and help shape future strategies.”

Alicia Kennedy, Director of Generation Rent, said: “While so many private renters face a number of challenges relating to homes and tenancies, so few know their council is there to support them. It’s great the council is giving private renters an opportunity to have their say and inform future policy”.

To take part in the survey visit newport.gov.uk/haveyoursay