EMERGENCY services were at Barry Island earlier today.
Barry Coastguard, as well as South Wales Ambulance and Police, were called out to Friars Point/Whitmore Bay for a "medical evacuation" at around 6pm.
One intoxicated female was stretchered to a waiting ambulance and a second one was walked off the beach to the waiting ambulance for onward care at University Hospital of Wales.
🚨Incident 🚨.— Barry Coastguard (@CoastguardBarry) May 31, 2021
31/5/21. At 17.53hrs
Our Team were paged to Friars point / Whitmore bay for a Medical evacuation.
On scene with South Wales Ambulance and Police.
1 Intoxicated female was stretchered to waiting Ambulance, and Second one was walked off the beach for care at UHW pic.twitter.com/FBCTMty6fM
Thousands of people have flocked to the seaside and other parts of Wales this Bank Holiday Weekend to make the most of the sunny weather.
Today, Nell's Point Car Park near Barry Island was full with visitor vehicles by 11am, with Harbour Road Car Park experiencing the same.
After what was the wettest May in Wales for 160 years, people took a trip to various Welsh tourist spots including Barry Island, Pen Y Fan, and the Brecon Beacons.
