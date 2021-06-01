NEWPORT County AFC boss Michael Flynn says he will consider his future this summer after suffering promotion heartbreak at Wembley.

The Exiles were beaten 1-0 in extra time by Morecambe in the League Two play-off final and once again it was a controversial encounter.

Flynn was angry at the lack of VAR after the final against Tranmere in 2019 and he was furious again after Scot Bennett was denied a spot-kick by referee Bobby Madley and then Carlos Mendes Gomes scored a controversial one for a soft foul that started outside the box.

The manner of the defeat added to the pain for the manager, who has been in the Rodney Parade hotseat since spearheading the Great Escape in 2017.

Flynn is proud to lead his hometown club but needs to recharge his batteries before committing to holding the reins for another crack at League Two in 2021/22.

He is under contract and needs to decide whether he will join forces with a sporting director, who the Argus understands is former Scarborough boss Darren Kelly.

“I've got a year left. They have employed a sporting director with a three-year contract so I need to sit down and see which direction the club are going in and where we go from there,” said Flynn.

“I can't say 100 per cent that I will be back in August. A lot of things have gone on this season that I have not been happy with, I've kept them quiet and we will be sitting down and having a conversation.

“A few things need to get ironed out. I love this club more than anything, that's probably why it gets to me as much as it does. Let's just say there might be two different ways where we think the club is going.”

Flynn stressed that it wasn’t the decision to appoint Kelly that has prompted his need for reflection.

“I am not against that as an idea,” he said. “There are things to talk about behind the scenes.

“I am not happy at the minute, the emotions are high. I've got another year and I am somebody who is honourable but let's see how the chats go.”