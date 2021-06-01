THE latest three-week review into Wales' coronavirus restrictions will be announced on Friday.

It is hoped that Wales could enter alert level one for the first time since the start of the second wave of the virus, with rates remaining low across much of Wales.

But with concern growing in Wales and the rest of the UK about the spread of the so-called Indian variant of coronavirus - and some experts in England urging the UK Government to consider delaying its June 21 relaxation of restrictions - there are some difficult decisions ahead.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will hold a briefing later this week to announce any changes to the rules.

At the announcement of the last set of restriction changes, which saw indoor hospitality reopen, on May 14, Mr Drakeford and the Welsh Government laid out the changes which could be made at the next review, this week.

They included:

Rule of six for indoor visits in private homes

Up to 30 people being able to meet outdoors with social distancing

Up to three households being able to form an extended household

Organised activities for up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, including wedding receptions and wakes

At the last three week review, the First Minister said: "If the public health situation remains positive, we will look at whether we can move to alert level one.

"This will include looking at relaxing the rules further around meeting people in their own homes, increasing the number of people able to attend wedding receptions and restarting larger events, building on the experience of our pilot programme, which started yesterday [May 13]."